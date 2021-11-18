Remains of man reported missing found west of Missoula

MISSOULA — Authorities have found the remains of Taylor Simonson, a man who was reported missing last month.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office reports that remains found in the vicinity of the West Fork of Petty Creek have been positively identified as Simonson, who was last seen on the morning of October 12.

"Our deepest condolences go out to Taylor’s family and friends during this difficult time. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers," a social media post states.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and Missoula County Search & Rescue, assisted by neighboring counties and several other agencies, conducted an extensive search of the area in and around the West Fork of Petty Creek.

There is no word at this point on the suspected cause of death.



(OCTOBER 19, 2021) Missoula law enforcement is looking for information on a man who has been reported missing.

Taylor Simonson, 38, was last seen at around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 12, possibly in the Blue Mountain Road/Big Flat Road area.

Taylor is 5'10" tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes and might be wearing a black Carhartt jacket. He was driving a 2012 Chevy Silverado with heavy rear bumper damage.

Missoula County Search and Rescue is currently searching an area of interest that includes Fish Creek Road from I-90 to US Highway 12, US Highway 12 to Blue Mountain/Big Flat roads, and Southside Road to Petty Creek.

Authorities are asking that anyone recreating or hunting in the area to report any information about Taylor, his vehicle, and possible location. Anyone with information about Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Detective Sunderland at 406-531-0766.

