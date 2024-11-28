Remembering the legacy of Dean Schuler

In the video above, Aneesa Coomer reports on the legacy left by Dean Schuler of Carter, who recently passed away. Click here to read the obituary.





Earlier this week, former Knees Fire Department Fire Chief and hunter education instructor Dean Schuler from Carter passed away. Dean and his wife Kippy have been well known in the community for their annual Easter egg hunt and Christmas display, a holiday staple for decades.

Wednesday morning, service members from Malmstrom Air Force Base went out to the Schuler’s ranch in Carter to offer their support to Kippy and her family, and carry on the tradition of the Christmas display. Members from the 40th and 550th Helicopter Squadrons, as well as the Operational Support Squadron, spent hours in the snow stringing lights, setting up displays, and being a support system to the Schuler family.

Kippy Schuler says, “They, today out of the blue, just decided to come and put the displays up, because I can't do it anymore by myself. And my husband, Dean, would be so proud”.

Kippy and Dean Schuler have had a close relationship with the 40th helicopter squadron for over fifteen years, giving them a home away from home. They host events for the squadron and their families on their ranch, let them hunt on their land, and send packages and letters to those who are deployed. The Air Force even conducts a fly over during the Schuler’s annual Easter egg hunt, dropping tens of thousands of eggs from the sky.

MTN Members from Malmstrom Air Force Base gather to help set up the Schuler Family's Christmas display days after Dean Schuler passes

One member of the 40th Helicopter Squadron, Vann Neal, says, “They are the adopted grandparents of the squadron. They always show up for us and they make it really easy to give back to them. It seems like a real insignificant thing, given the scope of what Dean's done for us, but I'm glad we could give back a little bit and help Kippy out and be there for her when she needs us”.

Last year, the Air Force awarded the Schulers the Elizabeth Fisher Distinguished Civilian Humanitarian Award, in recognition of their dedication to members of the Armed Service. Will Lynn, from the 550th Helicopter Squadron, has known Dean and Kippy for over ten years. Lynn says, “I think this really embodies kind of what the Schulers are all about. They've been a glue holding our squadron together for a long time now. They're just part of our family, and it's great to come out and be a part of theirs”.

Kippy says, “I am so proud that they care enough for me, and my family, and even my community. Look what they're doing for the whole community. They took their time to come out and help us make some joy of this season. And for me, especially, it's going to be a rough one. But they're healing so many parts that I can never repay them for this”.

With a drive for community service, Dean served on the Knees Fire Department for 43 years, and was a hunter safety instructor for 25 years, and served on the Fort Benton school board for nearly 20 years. Kippy and Dean’s son, Dusty Schuler, says, “Dad was an amazing guy. He loved the Lord, and he loved doing stuff for everybody. He would never pass anybody broke down on the side of the road, it didn't matter if he was running two hours late, he'd still pull over and help out. He was that type of a person that anybody could rely on”.

The Schuler’s Christmas display features hundreds of lights, wooden cutouts, a box for letters to Santa, and free candy canes. The display is located on Long Trail road in Carter.