Rural fire departments prepare for fire season

CASCADE COUNTY — Rural fire departments are already in fire season, dealing with burn calls and brush fires throughout the state.

WATCH:

Rural fire departments prep for fire season

Ulm Fire Department Chief Karsten Hovland spent the winter months in the shop.

Hovland said, “Winter time, we spend usually going through the brush trucks, going through service them, fixing odds and ends.”

Hovland explained that fire season usually ramps up later in the summer, but things are already moving now.

Hovland said, “It's here because we don't have any grass that's greened up enough yet. We're still dealing with last year's fuels.”

With eight core firefighters, the main focus for the Ulm volunteer department is wildland and structure fires, and they want the public to be aware of fire hazards.

Hovland said, “Your tie downs on the trailers. Make sure they're up where they’re supposed to be and tight.”

At the Manchester Volunteer Fire Department, Fire Chief Kyle Groves said now is the time training ramps up.

Groves said, “Overall, like every week we try and do training, and it involves a lot of wildland fire this time of year.”

The small station has already dealt with numerous calls and is looking to add more personnel to their seven-person crew. You can call (406) 899 7747 if you are interested in joining.

Groves said, “We've had numerous calls just this week and then, probably prior weeks and everything else between structure fires, wildland fires, it's really starting to kick off. So we're right in the thick of it.”

Chief Groves also warned the public to be careful with burn permits, as the county is cracking down on those burning on days when it is not allowed.

Groves said, “If fire and burning is on and you're able to burn, just make sure that you're attending to a fire. Make sure you have water on hand. If it's not and burning is closed, make sure you don't burn.”