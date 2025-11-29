HELENA — The sound of a bell ringing is a familiar one around town this season, as Salvation Army bell ringers like Joshua Ray and his son play an essential role in helping children and families in the community.

“Every cent that goes into this kettle goes right back into the community,” Ray said.

Madelyn Heath reports - watch the video:

Salvation Army rings up community support in Helena

This holiday season, the Salvation Army of Helena has a goal of raising $70,000 to help with things like the food pantry, rent assistance, and transitional living, and so far, they are a third of the way there.

Ray said, “Every little bit counts, and it all adds up at the end.”

Ray is a seventh-generation Salvation Army officer’s kid and has been ringing the bell to fill the red kettles for as long as he can remember. It’s not just his history with the program, though he is also nine years clean with the help of the adult rehabilitation program.

“I completed the six-month program, and ever since then, I have just wanted to give back,” Ray said.

It’s been a tradition in Ray’s family, and he is carrying it on with his kids.

Ray’s son Logan Roberts said, “It is cool to help out others while also hanging out with family and getting stronger together.”

Although Roberts stays busy with school, he finds it important to find the time to give back.

“It means I can experience some time meeting new people and just helping with the community and the things that people don’t have that I have,” Roberts said.

The red kettles are scattered throughout twelve locations in Helena and are taking donations until Christmas Eve.

Ray said, “It makes me feel like what we are doing is worth something, like seeing a child smile and want to put the money into the kettle, it warms my heart.”

If you are interested in joining the cause, the Salvation Army has launched its Register to Ring website, where you can sign up to volunteer across town.

