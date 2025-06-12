SHELBY — The search for Kenneth Barker of Shelby continues; he left his residence on Friday afternoon (June 6, 2025) for an unknown destination and is not properly equipped to travel.

His wife Lisa is distraught: "My best friend...I just want him found because at this point, I'm scared for the worst for him.”

Tommy Lynch reports from Shelby:

Search continues for missing Toole County man

According to the Toole County Sheriff's Office, Barker is diabetic and may be experiencing medical issues consistent with that of insulin reactions that can cause behavioral changes like irritability, confusion, and/or unconsciousness.

Ken, who has a lesion on his brain, suffered a stroke in 2018. Since then, those close to him say he’s become more irritable.

Lisa said, "He hasn't been the same since."

He was known for driving off for several hours, but never too far: “He's always come back, you know, on the next day or two,” said Lisa.

The search has extended as far as Great Falls and Kalispell.

Officials don’t believe Ken can be far because the car he took only had a half tank of gas, though it’s unclear if he had cash on him.

Kenneth, 52 years old, is driving a 2005 red Mercury with license plate number 217050B. Kenneth was last seen by his family on Friday in Shelby wearing dark-colored jeans, a black shirt, and glasses.

If you have any information regarding Kenneth, please call the Toole County Sheriff’s Office at 406-434-5585, or call 911.