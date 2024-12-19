Search for Alicia Wood continues in Pondera County

PONDERA COUNTY — For the first time since the disappearance of 46-year-old Alicia Wood of Conrad, MTN traveled to her hometown of Conrad to talk with residents about their thoughts.

Search for Alicia Wood shifts to Pondera County

“I pray and hope she’s ok,” says Amber Brooks of Conrad. “Makes me hurt to see someone in this situation.”

The search for Alicia Wood at the High Plains landfill north of Great Falls was suspended on December 16th. The days-long search at the landfill was due to the suspect in her disappearance saying that he had put her body in a suitcase and tossed it in a dumpster, which was later tracked to an area of the landfill.

A new lead now has investigators searching a landfill in Pondera County - what that lead is remains unclear.

MTN was tipped off to the lead by an email from the Cascade County Community Emergency Response Team asking for volunteers for an on-site search at a landfill in Pondera County.

“It makes more sense to search here since her car was found, you know, between Brady and Conrad," says Darlene Drishinski of Conrad.

On December 11, William Glenn Olson was charged in Pondera County with deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence in connection with her disappearance.



On the charge of deliberate homicide, court documents state that on or about November 22 through November 26, Olson "purposely or knowingly caused the death of Alicia Lindsey Wood." On the charge of tampering with evidence, court documents state that knowing an investigation was underway, Olson placed Alicia's body in a suitcase and disposed of it in a dumpster.

“The last time I seen her was the week before Thanksgiving and she had a black eye,” said Brooks.

Brooks then went on to talk about Olson, the man charged with Wood's death.

“He went to jail a few times because he’d beat the s—t out of her,” said Brooks. “ I wish that he could just tell them where she’s at.”

Alicia Wood homicide suspect appears in court

MTN has contacted the Pondera County Sheriff and the County Attorney for official comments, but have received no new information that isn’t already known to the public.

“From all the agencies and police officers, thank you,” says Aaron Kleinsasser of Conrad. “Thank you for everything you’ve done.”

We will update you as we get more information.

