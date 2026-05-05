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Search underway for a missing hiker in Glacier National Park

Search underway for a missing hiker in Glacier National Park
MTN News
Search underway for a missing hiker in Glacier National Park
Search underway for a missing hiker in Glacier National Park
Glacier National Park
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GREAT FALLS — Search efforts are underway in Glacier National Park for Anthony Pollio, a 33-year-old man from Fort Lauderdale, Florida who has been missing since Sunday, May 3, 2026.

Park officials said in a news release that Pollio’s vehicle was found at Lake McDonald Lodge. Pollio had communicated plans to hike toward the Mt. Brown Fire Lookout.

The last known message was sent at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Sunday. The park was notified of the individual’s disappearance on Monday afternoon.

Anthony is a 33-year-old 5’ 11” white man with short brown hair and brown eyes, who weighs about 180 pounds. He may be wearing jeans, boots, a black backpack, and a blue or grey jacket.

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Rangers are concentrating search efforts in the Mount Brown and Snyder areas, as well as adjacent trail corridors. Flathead County Search and Rescue is assisting. Aerial resources are also being used to support the search.

The Sperry Trail has been closed as search efforts continue in the Mount Brown area.

Anyone that may have information or was in the area and saw a person that fits the description is asked to call the park tip line at 406-888-7077.

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