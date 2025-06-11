Search underway for missing person in Glacier County

GREAT FALLS — A search is underway in the St. Mary area of Glacier County for a person who has been reported missing.

The Glacier County Sheriff’s Office said at about 11:50 a.m. on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, that deputies, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, and other emergency responders are currently conducting a search in the St. Mary area.

The operation involves foot patrols, vehicles, and aerial drones.

Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services (BLES) said that they are searching for a missing person, but they have not released the name or a photo of the person, nor any other details.

Search personnel will be in the area of the St. Mary KOA and into the St. Mary community, and people may see increased activity in this area, as well as emergency response vehicles and personnel.

The Sheriff's Office asked that people in the area remain alert and avoid interfering with any drone or aerial operations.

They noted that under federal law, it is illegal to fire upon any aircraft, including drones.

We will update you if we get more information.