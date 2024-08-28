Watch Now
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Some August snow at higher elevations in Montana

Logan Pass Snow Aug. 28
Glacier National Park webcam
The view of the parking lot at Logan Pass in Glacier National Park on August 28, 2024.
Logan Pass Snow Aug. 28
Posted
and last updated

GREAT FALLS — We're not out of August yet, but Mother Nature isn't letting that stop her from giving us a preview of wintry conditions.

Several higher-elevation areas of Montana currently have a dusting (or more) of snow, thanks to a cold front that cruised through on Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Glacier National Park reports that part of Going-to-the-Sun Road has been closed due to wintry weather.

Snow forecast for August 28 2024

The road is closed between Avalanche Creek and Jackson Glacier Outlook due to snow and icy conditions.

There is no word at this point on how long the famed road will be closed.

The National Weather Service in Great Falls says more mountain snow is likely through Wednesday evening, with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 6 PM for the East Glacier Park Region.

August 28 2024 snow

Showdown Montana, the ski area in the Little Belt Mountains about 45 miles southeast of Great Falls, also received a dusting of snow overnight.

The latest information about road conditions at Glacier National Park can be found here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App