Some August snow at higher elevations in Montana

GREAT FALLS — We're not out of August yet, but Mother Nature isn't letting that stop her from giving us a preview of wintry conditions.

Several higher-elevation areas of Montana currently have a dusting (or more) of snow, thanks to a cold front that cruised through on Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Glacier National Park reports that part of Going-to-the-Sun Road has been closed due to wintry weather.

National Weather Service - Great Falls

The road is closed between Avalanche Creek and Jackson Glacier Outlook due to snow and icy conditions.

There is no word at this point on how long the famed road will be closed.

The National Weather Service in Great Falls says more mountain snow is likely through Wednesday evening, with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 6 PM for the East Glacier Park Region.

Snow at higher elevations in Montana - August 28, 2024

Showdown Montana, the ski area in the Little Belt Mountains about 45 miles southeast of Great Falls, also received a dusting of snow overnight.

The latest information about road conditions at Glacier National Park can be found here.