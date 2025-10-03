Senior centers in Conrad and Valier are facing financial shortfalls

The food program at the Conrad Senior Center has been reduced from five to three days a week due to funding shortages. The Surrey transportation service in Conrad, which previously operated five days a week to transport seniors, has also been cut back to three days.

Senior Centers in Valier and Conrad facing tough times

"These people need this five days a week, not three days," Jim Aakre said.

Aakre drives the Surrey and says the reduced schedule is impacting seniors who rely on regular transportation to medical appointments.

"I mean, one lady, I take Monday, Wednesday, and Friday to therapy. I did, and now I think she's on one day a week," Aakre said.

Pondera County Commissioner Zane Drishinski, who also serves on the local Pondera County Council on Aging board, explained the funding shortage stems from improper distribution of state money.

"There's 15 centers over seven counties. And that money that was coming in from the state, as you know, comes in and different buckets supposed to be used for different things. But it was being improperly distributed, I guess, being overpaid to the centers. So that caused the shortage," Drishinski said.

The Valier Senior Center continues operating five days a week, but Manager and Head Cook Linda Kuka has had to make adjustments due to the financial constraints.

"The deal is Conrad and Valier both share the same pool of money. And therefore, if it's a deficit, it it's going to affect my ordering ability for the groceries that I need to service our community," Kuka said.

For Valier resident Vicki Martin, the senior center serves as a vital lifeline.

"Well, I'm just hoping, like I say, that they don't cut the days back on this one, because for some of us, this is all we have," Martin said.

Martin expressed concern about potential service reductions, noting that larger communities shouldn't have to cut back their programs.

"It's I think it's too bad, you know, because, I mean, they've got a lot more people than we do, I'm sure. So I think it's too bad that they have to cut their time back. You know, and then cutting the Surrey. So," Martin said.

Those who want to help can make donations to the Pondera County Council on Aging in Conrad.

Pondera County Council on Aging Board says they hope to get the food program and the Surrey operating in Conrad back to five days a week by next Monday October 6.