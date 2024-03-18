Severe mold threatening family ranch in Fort Benton

FORT BENTON — Just outside of Fort Benton, you can find the Ayers ranch, which has been run under the family name for three generations. Sitting on the property is a quaint ranch home which was built in 1910. Sadly, it may not stand much longer.

The Ayers are fighting against a silent foe which hides in the dark, damp recesses of the home. That foe is highly toxic mold, and the mold took a serious toll on Brianna's health.

“The biggest one was probably just like chronic, debilitating fatigue and my asthma and eczema just flaring up,” said Brianna.



For the longest time, she had no idea it was the mold causing these problems. That was until she met Matt Kelly, a mold health specialist from Canada. He introduced the Ayers to Mycotoxins, which are poisons released by molds.

“Mycotoxins effect us in nearly every part of they body,” says Kelly. “They can affect our brain, our neurological system, our vision, and our hearing…Mycotoxins are extremely dangerous.”

Kelly instructed to the Ayers to conduct an ERMI test, which stands for Environmental Relative Moldiness Index. The results suggested several kinds of mold were 100 times over the healthy threshold. One strain of mold was 1,000 times over that healthy mark. It was after this the pieces began to come together. Brianna was told the home wasn’t safe to be inhabited by any living organism.

Mold specialists had come to the house, but had failed to pick up any readings. Most mold companies conduct an air-quality test in the middle of homes which fail to accurately get readings form the areas where mold may actually be hiding, like under floors or behind walls.

“Essentially, you're chasing a mold that you can't see,” says Ayers.

Current medical science is not well-equipped to diagnose mold-related illnesses so it’s important to consider this as a possibility if you have the following symptoms which can be found at mold.org.

“People are left to figure it out on their own, but it can drive such major issues that will get diagnosed as mental illness or it's you're getting older,” says Kelly. “People can end up on a lot of drugs for those ‘conditions’, yet they still get sick. They still remain sick. It may help a little bit to hide some symptoms, but if they're still living in the moldy home, they just keep compounding.”

The Ayers are currently renting a house in Fort Benton. Their ranch home is still mostly furnished as most of their belongings are too contaminated to bring along. Insurance won’t cover the rebuild either.

“It’s so rare, most insurance companies won’t include it in their policies,” says Ayers.

As of now the Ayers will likely move forward with the construction of a new home as soon as possible. They don’t ask for pity, rather just to raise awareness surrounding the dangers of mold. Brianna also hopes those who suffer through something similar to remain a proud advocate.

“It’s so rare, it can be hard for people to believe you,” says Brianna. “People are learning more about it. Be proactive before you buy a new house to have the proper testing done. Look out for the mold toxicity symptoms.”

Click here to learn more about mold at website of the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services.