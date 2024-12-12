Showdown event will help the Great Falls Community Food Bank

Showdown Montana is once again hosting its annual food drive to help the Great Falls Community Food Bank.
On Saturday, December 14, 2024, bring 15 cans of food to Showdown OR donate $20 to the Food Bank (also at Showdown) and get your lift ticket for just $15.
Showdown is about 65 miles southeast of Great Falls; click here to visit the website. For more information, call Showdown at 406-236-5522.
- Great Falls house destroyed by fire
- Montana may soon have a new state park
- 1 dead, 1 injured in Chouteau County crash
- Search at landfill for missing Conrad woman