Watch Now
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Showdown event will help the Great Falls Community Food Bank

Showdown will help the Great Falls Community Food Bank
Posted
and last updated

Showdown Montana is once again hosting its annual food drive to help the Great Falls Community Food Bank.

On Saturday, December 14, 2024, bring 15 cans of food to Showdown OR donate $20 to the Food Bank (also at Showdown) and get your lift ticket for just $15.

Showdown is about 65 miles southeast of Great Falls; click here to visit the website. For more information, call Showdown at 406-236-5522.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App