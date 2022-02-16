Ski For Kids’ Sake raising money for Big Brothers-Big Sisters

Big Brothers-Big Sisters of Central Montana is conducting a fundraiser called Ski For Kids’ Sake. Participants raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters by soliciting pledges from people in the community.

Ski at your convenience throughout February and March, and hit the slopes as often as you can to compete in the following categories!

There will be prizes for:



Most money raised

Most elevation (vertical distance, one day total AND cumulative total)

Most miles skied (cumulative total)

Most days skied (cumulative total)

Half-way prizes - stay tuned!

Plus random drawings from the pool of participants that raise over $250!

For more information, click here to visit the Big Brothers-Big Sisters website.



