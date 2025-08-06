Skydiver dies after mid-air collision in Flathead County

GREAT FALLS — A skydiver died on Monday, August 4, 2025, west of Kalispell in Flathead County after an apparent mid-air collision with another skydiver.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office said it happened during the annual "Lost Prairie Boogie" event hosted by Meadow Peak Skydiving.

The agency said that one of the skydivers was able to deploy their parachute and land safely without assistance.

The second skydiver’s reserve parachute deployed automatically via an Automatic Activation Device (AAD).

Both people were immediately attended to by on-site emergency personnel.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the second skydiver was died at the scene; the person's name has not yet been released, pending family notification.

The other skydiver was evaluated and medically cleared on-site.

Responding agencies included the Marion Fire Department, ALERT helicopter, and the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office

The Flathead County Coroner’s Office is conducting an investigation alongside the Sheriff’s Office.

This is the 58th annual Lost Prairie Boogie and marks the 15th year that Meadow Peak Skydiving has hosted the event.

