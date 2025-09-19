Small plane crashes in Flathead County

A small plane crashed near the Ferndale Airfield in Flathead County on Friday, September 19, 2025.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says that one person died in the crash.

He also said that the plane was on fire when emergency crews arrived at the scene.

There is no word yet on how many people were on the plane, nor the cause of the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified.

The airfield is about three miles east of the town of Bigfork.

We have a reporter at the scene and will update you as we get more information.

There have been three other plane crashes — two of which resulted in deaths — in Flathead County in recent weeks.