Stone Child College e-sports team is making moves (video)

E-sports, also known as competitive gaming via personal computer or console, are one of the fastest-growing team sports in America, and the Bear Paws team at Stone Child College on the Rocky Boy's Reservation is in a league of its own.
Stone Child College e-sports team is making moves
TRENDING ARTICLES
- MT cat killer sentenced to prison
- Survivors recount grizzly attack
- 'Suspicious' death in Great Falls
- Sheriff: MT doctor murdered by wife
- Obituary: Jennifer Keller
- Assault outside Lido Bar in GF
- Prairie Meats opens on Hi-Line