Sun River Watershed Group marks 30 years of conservation efforts

For thirty years, the Sun River Watershed Group has been working to protect and restore the resources of the Sun River Watershed and its communities.

Originating as a task force through the Cascade Conservation District to address water quality issues on Muddy Creek in 1994, the watershed group expanded to support the entire Sun River Watershed, leveraging over $15 million dollars in grants and donations. The organization focuses on issues like noxious weeds, irrigation efficiency, and stream bank stability while collecting decades of water quality and flow data.

Sun River Watershed Group director Tracy Wendt says, “For the last 30 years it's been local solutions to the local problems. Starting at Muddy Creek and just kind of spread their way east towards Gibson Reservoir and tackled different issues along the way”.

The Montana Watershed Coordination Council is also celebrating their 10th anniversary of supporting watershed groups across the state. This week they are taking around 80 people from all over Montana on a three day tour of the Sun River Watershed and surrounding areas.



You can join the Sun River Watershed Group and The Montana Watershed Coordination Council in their anniversary celebration at Annie’s Tap House, located at 112 Central Avenue in Great Falls. Wednesday, on September 18th at 5pm with River Trivia.

Wendt explains, “We're hoping that people will come in and try and answer some questions, and get to know our people and learn a little bit about our work. We have three different conservation district partners, irrigation district partners and folks all over the watershed that just care about conservation.

The non-profit won’t be slowing down anytime soon, currently developing four new projects that they will be hiring crews for.

Wendt says, “Our biggest project is a $2.3 million restoration project in the Muddy Creek area. It's going to be stream restoration and some water management improvements. We work from Gibson Reservoir down to Great Falls. We're always looking for new board members, new partners. If you live in that area and have a problem on your property, you can give me a call”.

To find out more about the Sun River Watershed Group or get in contact, click here.

