Text message scam targets Montanans

MISSOULA — Scammers are sending text messages claiming to be from the Montana Highway Patrol, attempting to trick people into clicking links to pay fraudulent fines.

One recipient said they recently received one of the scam texts. It claimed to be a final notice from the Montana Highway Patrol, signed with a fake officer's name and badge number, and asked them to click a link to pay a fine.

Robyn Wayne reports - watch the video here:

Text message scam impersonating Montana Highway Patrol targets residents with fake fines

Andrew Butler with the Montana Office of Consumer Protection said it is a common scheme nationwide, where scammers deliberately exploit emotions like fear and anxiety.

"They're trying to find that thing that bothers you the most," Butler said.

While the scam can target anyone, Butler said older adults are especially at risk.

"Elderly people tend to be more trusting of authority, and with this being a law enforcement-related scam, it can be more aggressive when someone receives a notice from them," Butler said.

Butler said there are several steps people can take to protect themselves.

"Be proactive, be skeptical, reduce the urgency, slow down. They try to put this pressure on you and finally verify before you act," Butler said.

Red flags include suspicious payment requests, misspelled words, and incorrect agency names.

For example, one message referenced the "DMV," but Montana's motor vehicle agency is called the Motor Vehicle Division, or MVD.

Those who fall victim can face identity theft and financial fraud. Butler said if something feels off, question it.

"We want to keep you safe, and remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it is too good to be true," Butler said.

People can report these scams to the Montana Office of Consumer Protection at 406-444-4500 or click here.

This article has been lightly edited with the assistance of AI for clarity, syntax, and grammar.