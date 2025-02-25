GREAT FALLS — A train hauling coal derailed in Custer County on Monday, February 24, 2025. It happened at about 11 p.m. several miles west of Miles City near Hathaway, according to Custer County Fire Chief Cory Cheguis.

Train derailment west of Miles City

Cheguis said in a news release the derailment involved between 25 and 27 cars.

Emergency response teams were quickly deployed, and the incident is being managed in coordination with BNSF Railway.

Custer County emergency management is working with BNSF officials to address the situation.

There have been no reported injuries.

The cause of the derailment is being investigated.

Cheguis said at this stage, their priority is to assess any potential environmental impact and manage the safety of the area as the situation unfolds.