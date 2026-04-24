Trending News (Friday, April 24, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Friday will be mostly cloudy with areas of snow and northwest winds gusting to 30–40 mph. High temperatures only reach the 30s to around 40, while the mountains stay in the 20s. Steadier snow will return to the mountains during the morning, with on-and-off snow in the lower elevations.

The snow and cold sticks around through the weekend, as this large system will be slow to move out. Both days will only reach the 30s and lower 40s with scattered snow showers and breezy northerly winds.

MTN News

MTN News

TRENDING TODAY:

Crisis Intervention Training resumes in Cascade County. Click here.

Man dies after apartment fire in Great Falls (updated). Click here.

River rescue in Great Falls (April 23, 2026). Click here.

Montana National Guard trains with drones. Click here.

Increased flaring at Calumet refinery in Great Falls. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.