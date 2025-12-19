Trending News (Friday, December 19, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Rain and snow showers in the Helena area this morning. Today will be mostly sunny and windy, with sustained winds between 25 and 45 mph, gusting up to 65 mph across the plains and up to 80 mph along the Rocky Mountain Front. A High Wind Warning is in effect through this evening. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s during the morning, falling into the 20s and 30s by evening.

MTN News

TRENDING TODAY:

Montanans still have time to enroll or make changes to health insurance. Click here.

Sun Prairie woman aims to create 'open door food cabinet'. Click here.

Falling tree misses woman's head by inches. Click here.

Hanukkah celebrated at Montana's Capitol. Click here.

Babb students perform Christmas show. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.