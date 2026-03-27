Trending News (Friday, March 27, 2026)

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ERIK!!! Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Happy Friday! Clear skies and lighter winds Thursday night allowed temperatures to plummet into the 0s and 10s early Friday morning. That chilly start won't last long as temperatures rebound to the 50s and low 60s under abundant sunshine.

TRENDING TODAY:

Windiest start to a year on record in Great Falls. Click here.

Steady growth for Great Falls job market. Click here.

Investigation underway after a man was shot in Billings. Click here.

Students put Montana-made foods to the test. Click here.

Browning students win Congressional App Challenge with focus on mental health. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.