BILLINGS — An investigation is underway after a person was reportedly shot by a police officer in Billings on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

It happened along the 1200 block of North 26th Street at about 1:25 p.m.

Video from the scene - watch here:

Investigation underway after a man was shot in Billings

The Billings Police Department said that a male suspect was taken to a Billings hospital with "unknown severity of injuries."

No officers were injured during the incident.

MTN News

No other details have been released at this point, including the name of the person who was injured, nor what led to the shooting.

The agency said there is no threat to the public, and that more information will be released on Friday.