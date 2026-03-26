Great Falls is enjoying a strong employment climate, with more residents working and steady population growth supporting the economy.

Jolene Schalper, Executive Vice President of the Great Falls Development Authority, says, “Great Falls is at a spot where we have a lot of people working, which is fantastic.”

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video here:

Steady growth for Great Falls job market

Montana’s labor market continues to outperform much of the nation. As of December, Montana’s unemployment rate stood at 3.4%, a full percentage point below the national rate of 4.4%. The state remains among the top ten in the U.S. for lowest unemployment rates, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Civic leaders are working to attract companies offering higher wage jobs, adding healthy pressure to the labor market.

“We are working to recruit companies who have higher wage jobs. And that creates a little pressure, especially on a labor market like ours. But it's a good type of pressure to have,” Schalper explains.

Experts agree that with more high-wage positions opening up, competition for workers is increasing. As a result, employers are offering better benefits and wages to retain and attract talent. Meanwhile, the city itself is slowly but steadily growing. New Census data show the Great Falls metro area added 361 residents between July 2024 and July 2025, a growth rate of 0.43%. This translates to more workforce opportunities for the community.

“We're seeing people move around, into different jobs, when they don't have benefits associated with those jobs. So, it is causing some employers to rethink their benefit packages, which is great for the overall economy,” Schalper adds.

Improved benefits mean more money in workers’ pockets, leading to greater spending power for individuals, businesses, and the broader economy. However, employers are facing new challenges.

Meggie Morgan of Express Employment Professionals in Great Falls notes, “When the unemployment rate is very low, you have to really work to find great candidates because they're already working.”

For staffing agencies like Express, filling temp, permanent, and direct positions is essential for maintaining Great Falls’ workforce health.

Morgan says, “But really, 80% of the clients that we work with in our area, in Great Falls in the surrounding areas are looking for permanent workers.”

Temporary jobs aren’t disappearing, though. Express reports a surge in seasonal positions from April through November.

Overall, Morgan believes, “The Great Falls economy is, job-wise, doing pretty well.”