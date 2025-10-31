Trending News (Friday, October 31, 2025)

Happy Halloween! Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: A chilly morning as temperatures have dipped into the upper 10s and 20s. More sunshine in store for Halloween, with highs a touch warmer in the low to mid 50s in central Montana and low to mid 40s in eastern Montana. Staying dry and cool for trick-or-treaters, with temperatures falling into the upper 30s and 40s as the sun sets at 6:08 p.m. A few high clouds will move in Halloween night. Plan to wear an extra layer or two under the costume if you can!

TRENDING TODAY:

Investigation into 'accidental gunshot' death in Meagher County. Click here.

Montana food banks brace for impact of SNAP funding lapse. Click here.

Roundabout proposed on the west side of Great Falls. Click here.

Montana Millionaire tickets on sale soon. Click here.

Halloween events in Great Falls (2025). Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.

Here is today's joke of the day! Share with your friends: Did you know it's illegal to laugh in Hawaii? Yeah, you have to keep a low-ha!

Email your best joke to montanathismorning@krtv.com.