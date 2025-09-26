Trending News (Friday, September 26, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: A few clouds around in the morning, then sunny and mild. Daytime highs in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s. Breezy west-northwest winds sustained at 10 to 25 mph and gusting over 30 mph for the plains and 40 to 50 mph for the Rocky Mountain Front. Haze from wildfire smoke will impact air quality at times today, especially during the morning.

TRENDING TODAY:

Grieving Montana man has been asked to take down memorial to his daughter. Click here.

Grain elevator comes down in Havre (video). Click here.

Exercise tests mutual aid emergency response at Great Falls airport. Click here.

Inclusive playground opens at Morony Park in Great Falls. Click here.

Applestem Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch offers family fun. Click here.

COMING UP:

VETERANS BREAKFAST

Veterans Mentoring Veterans will host a free breakfast for all military veterans and their family members (including active-duty) on Friday, September 26, from 7am to 9am at Alliance For Youth (3220 11th Avenue South, Great Falls). Donations welcome. For more information, call 406-868-7388.

OPTIMIST CLUB PRE-HOLIDAY SHOW

Coming up on Saturday, September 27, from 9am to 6pm and Sunday, September 28, from 9am to 3pm at Montana ExpoPark Exhibition Hall in Great Falls. Come visit our family-friendly event! Let us solve your holiday shopping needs with our talented crafters and home-based businesses. We have something for everyone!! Entry is free! For more information, call 406-590-7546.

5K & 1-MILE FUN RUN

Lace up and join us for the Hot Pursuit 5K & 1-Mile Fun Run on Saturday, September 27, at Gibson Park in Great Falls. The race kicks off at 10:00 a.m., with check-in beginning at 9:00 a.m. Open to all and supports Special Olympics Montana. Registration is $35 for adults and $15 for youth 12 & under, with official 5K timing available for those who register by Wednesday, September 24 at 5:00 p.m. Costumes are highly encouraged — especially those dressed as your favorite law enforcement or firefighter hero! Come run, walk, or cheer as we race toward a more inclusive Montana. Click here for more information.

CRAFT FAIR

Craft Fair & Flea Market on September 27, 2025, from 9:00AM-3:00PM at 401 21st Street in Black Eagle. Admission is $25 for members, $35 for non-members. Fundraiser for Rescue Mission Family Center. For more information call 406-403-2133.