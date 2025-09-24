Grain elevator comes down in Havre (video)

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TJ Hansen
An old grain elevator was brought down in Havre in Wednesday, September 24, 2025.

TJ Hansen shared this video with KRTV:

On a social media post, Aaron J Wiese said the railroad owns the property and removed the elevators to create parking.

While some people are upset about the loss of the structures, Teri Weikert pointed out: "Vacant old buildings are a hazard, especially to kids, the temptation to get inside and 'explore' raises a liability for the railroad, plus being just terrible to have a kid hurt."

