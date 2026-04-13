Trending News (Monday, April 13, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Daytime highs in the 50s and lower 60s.

TRENDING TODAY:

Text message scam targets Montanans. Click here.

Malmstrom AFB identifies airman who died in a crash. Click here.

Boy facing negligent homicide charge for shooting death of a girl in Missoula. Click here.

New non-profit aims to keep Cascade County looking beautiful. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.