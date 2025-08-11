Trending News (Monday, August 11, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: A mixture of sunshine and clouds. A very isolated shower or thunderstorm. Daytime highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s in central Montana and mid to upper 80s in the Helena area. Breezy in eastern Montana with sustained winds between 10 and 25 mph gusting as high as 40 mph.

TRENDING TODAY:

COMING UP:

TOUCH A TRUCK

The fifth annual Touch-a-Truck on Saturday, August 16, will be our best event yet. It will be from 9am to 1pm along Central Avenue in downtown Great Falls. Join the Junior League of Great Falls as we bring together dozens of businesses and individuals who build, serve, and protect our community so your kids can get up close to their favorite vehicles and machinery while partaking in fun activities. This is a FREE event for families to enjoy. Click here for more information.

GRIEF SHARE

A GriefShare grief support group for people grieving the death of a loved one is starting soon. Please join us August 18 at 10:00 AM or 7:00 PM at 908 47th Street South in Great Falls. For more information, contact Diana Greytak 406-399-5744or visit griefshare.org.

Here is today's joke of the day! Share with your friends: Did you hear about the kidnapping at school? He woke up!

Email your best joke to montanathismorning@krtv.com.