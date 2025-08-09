In the video below, Brianna Juneau reports on FAST Blackfeet, which is dedicated to improving food security, providing nutrition education, and reclaiming and building food sovereignty within the Blackfeet Nation. FAST stands for Food Access & Sustainability Team.

FAST Blackfeet gets a boost from country music singer

Tyler Childers, the Appalachian singer/songwriter, donated to 18 organizations on the Blackfeet Reservation during his 2024 and 2025 tour stops in Whitefish, including a substantial gift to FAST Blackfeet.

"We got connected with Tyler in a very, unexpected way," said Danielle Antelope, FAST Blackfeet director.

The donations to FAST Blackfeet were substantial. "Last year we received $140,000. And this year we received $120,000. So altogether, a little over a quarter million dollars," Antelope said.

The organization runs nutritional programs, traditional cooking classes, and a community food pantry that serves approximately 300 families weekly.

"I feel like when I see our services being used by our community and people being happy about our services - that's the whole reason we do it," Antelope said.

Childers has increasingly used his platform to uplift Indigenous voices and causes. He shared with FAST Blackfeet his plans to implement similar initiatives in his hometown.

"He let us know that he purchased some acres back home and that what he's planning to do with it is to be able to grow food and distribute that food into those programs that are like ours. But back home for him," Antelope said.

His goal is to learn from Indigenous food systems to create similar distribution networks in his community.

"We as Blackfeet are super lucky and fortunate to live where we live. Strategically, we have the food system all the way from the top of the mountains to the miles of plains, which is absolutely gold. So it's really cool to then be a resource of him wanting to learn more from us about sustainable agriculture in that area," Antelope said.

For more information, click here to visit the FAST Blackfeet website.