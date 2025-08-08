GREAT FALLS — A suspect has been charged after he reportedly started a fire outside of the Ace Hardware building on the northwest side of Great Falls. It happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 7, 2025.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Suspect charged with arson for fire at Great Falls business

Court documents state that the suspect - identified as Terry Alan Graeter - was seen on surveillance video alone behind the building moments before the fire began.

Graeter "repeatedly bends over to the ground before smoke begins billowing."

Great Falls Fire Rescue responded and quickly extinguished the fire.

Damage to the building was estimated to be at least $20,000 by the Ace Hardware insurance agent.

Court documents state Graeter is "on an escalating climb of arsons in the community," noting that he is currently facing arson charges for a fire behind a convenience store on 10th Avenue South in June 2025.

The court documents conclude: "If the Defendant is released, his next fire may kill someone."

Graeter has been charged with one count of felony arson.

Prosecutors requested that bail for Graeter be set at $100,000.