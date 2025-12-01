Trending News (Monday, December 1, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Increasing clouds. A few late day snow showers. Breezy with sustained winds of 10-20 mph in central Montana and 20-30 mph for the Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent plains. Blowing snow could cause reductions in visibility. Daytime highs in the 10s in northeast Montana, 20s for the Hi-Line and low to mid 30s in central Montana. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning for Fergus, Judith Basin, Cascade and Lewis & Clark counties and for the Rocky Mountain Front and East Glacier Park region.

Boar stud facility in Cascade County aims to strengthen pork industry. Click here.

Uptown Optimist Club kicks off its annual Christmas tree fundraiser. Click here.

Showdown Montana offers discounts in exchange for canned food donations. Click here.

Parade Of Lights in downtown Great Falls. Click here.

