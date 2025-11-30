Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsGreat Falls News

Parade Of Lights in downtown Great Falls (2025)

MTN News
GREAT FALLS — The annual Parade Of Lights rolled down Central Avenue in downtown Great Falls on Saturday evening, kicking off the holiday season.

Video from the parade - watch:

The parade featured dozens of floats - and bringing up the rear was Santa Claus, who flipped the switch to light the Chrismtas tree in front of the Civic Center.

Coming up on Friday, December 5, will be the Christmas Stroll along Central Avenue from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The annual celebration features numerous attractions - arts and food vendors, music, and the Polar Plunge at 7 p.m. at Fourth Street and Central Avenue.

The Polar Plunge raises money for Special Olympics Montana by having participants raise donations in exchange for plunging into a freezing pool of water.

KRTV is fielding a team of brave plungers - click here if you would like to donate.

Visitors can buy a $5 Christmas Stroll button at downtown businesses to enter for various prizes, including a downtown "staycation."

