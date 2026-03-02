Trending News (Monday, March 2, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: March kicked off with unseasonable warmth and a high temperature of 60 in Great Falls. A weak disturbance passing through southern Montana will bring more clouds to Helena, but the rest of the area will see more sunshine and mild temperatures on Monday. Highs will be in the 50s and low 60s.

Early Tuesday morning, we have a full moon and total lunar eclipse starting at 4:04 a.m. through 5:02 a.m. Right now, mostly clear skies are expected across central Montana with temperatures falling into the 30s and a 5-15 mph breeze. For more details on the eclipse, click here.

MTN News

