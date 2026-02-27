Mattie Bell Castner remembered as the 'Mother of Belt' for lasting community impact

In the heart of Belt, the legacy of Mattie Bell Castner continues to shape local history. Once the site of lodging owned by Castner, the area stands as a reminder of a woman many residents still refer to as the “Mother of Belt.”

“She was the first black woman in Belt, Montana. At that time, the population was probably around 50 people. And they built the first log cabin on what is now Castner Street, the business district," explained Belt historian Del Darko.

Castner was born into slavery in Newton, North Carolina, in 1855 and became free at the age of eight. She spent the next decade working and traveling across the United States before meeting John Castner, a businessman from Pennsylvania.

Darko said, “He met Mattie there, and they went to Helena to get married. Evidently, the citizens of Fort Benton didn't care for an interracial couple, and they were going to arrest them, so they went to Helena.”

Castner ran a laundry in Fort Benton at the time, while John worked on a freighter that passed through the area.

After marrying in Helena, the couple moved to Belt, where John helped establish the town's early coal mines, and Mattie started her own legacy.

“She started a restaurant, and they basically built more cabins because the hotel became the center of the town. And she was known for her splendid cooking,” said Darko.

Castner established a restaurant and additional housing cabins, which quickly became a focal point for the burgeoning mining town.

Aside from her economic activities, she gained recognition for her kindness, which included assisting local families, taking in struggling youths, donating to charitable causes, and growing food for those in need.

Darko noted, "Anybody who was down on their luck, they would come to their door and find baskets of food and stuff that she left there without a word or note, they just knew it came from Mattie because she was always taking care of people."

Although no images of Castner have been recovered, her impact is strongly ingrained in Belt's identity. Mattie Bell Castner's legacy of kindness, business, and tenacity lives on in the Montana town she helped build.

