Trending News (Monday, September 22, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Clouds clearing out from west to east. Sunshine by the afternoon in central Montana, but still cloudy throughout most of the day in eastern Montana along with a few scattered showers. Breezy with sustained northwest winds at 5 to 15 mph in central Montana and 10 to 25 mph in eastern Montana. Gusts of 30 to 40 mph across eastern Montana. Daytime highs in the low to mid 60s in the Helena area and mid to upper 60s and lower 70s across central and eastern Montana.

TRENDING TODAY:

Charlie Kirk memorial held in Great Falls. Click here.

Six men plead guilty to poaching elk and deer. Click here.

Family grieves for murdered woman as suspect languishes in jail. Click here.

Great Falls police warn about vehicle break-ins and stolen firearms. Click here.

Providence students lend a hand at animal adoption center. Click here.

COMING UP:

POET SPEAKING

Poet Philip Burgess will read from his new memoir, "The Bunch Quitter," at 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 25, at Cassiopeia Books (606 Central Avenue) in Great Falls. For more information, call 406-315-1515. In this and his other books, Burges meditates on exile—both chosen and imposed—for he is what’s known in cow country as a bunch quitter: a colloquial expression used to describe an animal, usually a cow or steer, that resists being herded or controlled.

VETERANS BREAKFAST

Veterans Mentoring Veterans will host a free breakfast for all military veterans and their family members (including active-duty) on Friday, September 26, from 7am to 9am at Alliance For Youth (3220 11th Avenue South, Great Falls). Donations welcome. For more information, call 406-868-7388.