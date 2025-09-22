Charlie Kirk memorial held in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Thousands of mourners gathered Sunday for a public memorial organized by Turning Point USA and titled “Building a Legacy Remembering Charlie Kirk” at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Kirk, a conservative political influencer and long-time ally of President Donald Trump, was shot and killed earlier this month while speaking at a Utah Valley University event in Orem, Utah. He was 31 years old.

A public vigil was held in Great Falls at Gibson Park on Sunday evening, with hundreds of people showing up to honor Kirk.

Kirk was the founder of Turning Point USA, a political nonprofit organization that advocates for conservative politics on high school and college campuses across the U.S. — making him a major figure and voice within the young conservative movement, with millions of followers across his various social media platforms.