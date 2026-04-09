Trending News (Thursday, April 9, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Mostly sunny with light winds. Daytime highs in the low to mid 50s in central Montana and lower 60s near Helena.

TRENDING TODAY:

Great Falls teacher’s aide accused of assaulting a student. Click here.

Inmate death investigated in Chouteau County. Click here.

Chase ends after vehicle crashes in a residential area in Missoula. Click here.

MSU showcases spirit ahead of Spring Rodeo. Click here.

Montana National Guard trains at new 'drop zone'. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.