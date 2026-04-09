Trending News (Thursday, April 9, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:
WEATHER FORECAST: Mostly sunny with light winds. Daytime highs in the low to mid 50s in central Montana and lower 60s near Helena.
TRENDING TODAY:
Great Falls teacher’s aide accused of assaulting a student. Click here.
Inmate death investigated in Chouteau County. Click here.
Chase ends after vehicle crashes in a residential area in Missoula. Click here.
MSU showcases spirit ahead of Spring Rodeo. Click here.
Montana National Guard trains at new 'drop zone'. Click here.
COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.
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