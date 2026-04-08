Chase ends after vehicle crashes in a residential area in Missoula

GREAT FALLS — A high-speed chase in Missoula County ended with several people detained after the suspect vehicle crashed in a residential area in Missoula on Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

The Missoula Police Department said in a news release that just after 10 a.m., members of the FBI Montana Regional Violent Crime Task Force were conducting an operation outside Missoula city limits.

During the operation, a deputy attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle associated with the investigation. The vehicle failed to stop, leading to a chase that entered the city of Missoula.

Officers with the Missoula Police Department, deputies with the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Highway Patrol, and task force members were involved.

The chase ended when the vehicle crashed in the area of England Boulevard and Lexington Avenue.

All occupants of the vehicle were detained at the scene.

There were no injuries reported.

The agency said the operation was part of an ongoing investigation into suspected narcotics distribution and firearm-related offenses.