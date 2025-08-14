Trending News (Thursday, August 14, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Decreasing clouds. A bit breezy with a west-northwest wind sustained at 8 to 16 mph gusting over 20 mph at times. Cooler with highs in the 70s and lower 80s in central Montana and mid to upper 80s in the Helena area. Red Flag Warning in effect for southwest Montana due to gusty winds and low humidity.

TRENDING TODAY:

Tyson David Kolar sentenced for Judith Basin County homicide. Click here.

Combine catches fire outside Great Falls, flames quickly spread. Click here.

Space debris streaks across Montana sky (video). Click here.

Rudyard Community Center nears fundraising goal. Click here.

COMING UP:

TOUCH A TRUCK

The fifth annual Touch-a-Truck on Saturday, August 16, will be our best event yet. It will be from 9am to 1pm along Central Avenue in downtown Great Falls. Join the Junior League of Great Falls as we bring together dozens of businesses and individuals who build, serve, and protect our community so your kids can get up close to their favorite vehicles and machinery while partaking in fun activities. This is a FREE event for families to enjoy. Click here for more information.

CORNHOLE TOURNEY & BBQ

Dynamic Recovery will be hosting a Cornhole Tournament and BBQ for the community at the Heritage Park area of Giant Springs. August 16th, 2025, from 11:30am-3:00pm. This is a family friendly event, and all are welcome. There will be raffle prizes, cornhole games, and fun to be had by all! We hope to see everyone out there! For more information, call 406-315-2028. Take River Drive North to Giant Springs Road; turn on to Giant Springs Road; go 1.2 miles, turn right, look for the signs for the cornhole tournament.

GRIEF SHARE

A GriefShare grief support group for people grieving the death of a loved one is starting soon. Please join us August 18 at 10:00 AM or 7:00 PM at 908 47th Street South in Great Falls. For more information, contact Diana Greytak 406-399-5744or visit griefshare.org.