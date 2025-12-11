Trending News (Thursday, December 11, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Falling temperatures and rain changing to snow. It's in the 40s and 50s this morning, but most areas fall to the 10s and 20s by dinnertime. Pack the winter gear! Meanwhile, moderate to heavy snow is mixing in with freezing rain across northeast Montana. Roads are going to be extremely slick for Phillips and Valley counties and across all of northeast Montana. Rain showers will switch over to snow as the front moves through during the late morning and early afternoon hours. Gusty winds will also continue for the Rocky Mountain Front and along the US-87/MT-200 corridor from Great Falls to Lewistown. Watch for gusts over 60 mph!

TRENDING TODAY:

Grain elevator destroyed by fire in Wolf Point. Click here.

Woman and her mother identified as Stillwater County shooting victims. Click here.

'Feisty Women of Great Falls' earns international acclaim. Click here.

Montana Ag Network: garlic operation disrupted by aerial spraying. Click here.

Witness describes Wolf Point grain elevator fire

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.