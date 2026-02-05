Trending News (Thursday, February 5, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Abundant sunshine and record warmth. High temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s. Wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph and a few gusts over 40 mph near the Rocky Mountain Front.

TRENDING TODAY:

Updates on restaurants and businesses in Great Falls (February 2026). Click here.

Residents voice their opinions about ICE at city commission meeting. Click here.

Driver dies in a rollover crash in Liberty County. Click here.

Former Great Falls teacher sentenced for sexually abusing a child. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.