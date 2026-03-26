Trending News (Thursday, March 26, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Snow is coming down early this morning in the mountains and throughout Judith Basin and Fergus counties. Most roads are just wet, but 2-4 inches of snow have fallen, so a few roads could be slick. Take it slow! The snow will wrap up quickly this morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 9am.

A few lingering snow showers may continue into the afternoon on the Hi-Line and in the mountains, but otherwise it will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s on the Hi-Line and upper 30s and lower 40s in central Montana with a cold westerly breeze.

TRENDING TODAY:

Lewistown Police Department is not affiliated with out-of-state solicitation letter. Click here.

Great Falls mall sustains minor wind damage. Click here.

Helena educator accused of sexually abusing a student. Click here.

Great Falls real estate broker Lynn Kenyon works to help the community. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.