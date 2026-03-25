Lewistown Police Department says it is not affiliated with out-of-state solicitation request

Some residents in Lewistown have received a letter in the mail asking for donations to support local police - but authorities say the letter may be misleading.

“It appears that this organization is using the Lewistown Police Department’s name to attempt to get money for their organization,” says Sgt. Joseph Wirtz of the Lewistown Police Department.

The letter comes from Citizens Behind the Badge, a Virginia-based national advocacy group. According to the organization’s materials, it works to influence public policy and build support for law enforcement across the country.

Its mission includes advocating against movements to defund the police and encouraging citizens to contact elected officials to provide resources and protections for law enforcement officers nationwide.

Fergus County authorities first became aware of the letters after a Lewistown resident contacted the Lewistown Police Department to ask whether the flyer was legitimate.

While the organization is legitimate, local police say the way the letter is presented could cause confusion. The flyer prominently displays the words “Lewistown Police Department,” giving the impression that donations will directly support officers in Lewistown.

In reality, any contributions go toward national advocacy efforts, not local programs, and are not tax-deductible, according to the fine print.

“The most prominent bold letters on the top said Lewistown Police Department on it. We are not affiliated with Citizens Behind the Badge. We do not receive any money from them” Wirtz says.

Some residents say they received the letter but chose not to act on it.

Sandra Marston, a Lewistown resident of 18 years, says, “I’m pretty sure I received this, but I probably just tossed it without even opening up. I donate to certain animal rescue groups, and it’s very hard to know exactly where it’s going. I usually look for signs that an organization is verified before donating.”

Sgt. Wirtz emphasizes that the department does not solicit money through mailers. Residents who want to support local law enforcement should do so through verified local organizations like the Lewistown Police Protective Association.

Wirtz explains, “Part of the funds for the Lewistown Police Protective Association come from dues that local law enforcement pays out of their paychecks, as well as some dispatchers. And it is a nonprofit organization, that means that we use that money to benefit local issues and help local institutions.”

The Lewistown Police Protective Association uses donations to support programs and services that remain in the community, including helping pay school lunch debts, contributing to local sports teams, supporting Boy Scout troops, and providing meals for families during the holidays. Authorities encourage residents to be cautious of mailers that appear local but are actually from out-of-state groups.

“Most police agencies do have a nonprofit Police Protective Association. Those organizations will typically not solicit money or donations and will have addresses and contact information for local people within your community rather than an agency or an organization outside the state,” Wirtz says.

MTN News tried to contact Citizens Behind the Badge for comment, but we have not yet received a response.

Residents who want to support local law enforcement directly can contact the Lewistown Police Protective Association through the Lewistown Police Department at 305 West Watson Street, Suite 2, Lewistown, or by phone at 406-535-8000.