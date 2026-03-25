GREAT FALLS — As we continue highlighting strong women in our community for International Women’s Month, today we introduce you to Lynn Kenyon, a business owner whose impact goes beyond the work you might expect.

Kenyon has been working in real estate for nearly two decades, but her start in the industry came from wanting something better.

Shiksha Mahtani reports - watch the video here:

Great Falls real estate broker Lynn Kenyon works to help the community

"I was building homes in the canyon on the river, and I didn't feel like the representation was as aggressive enough as I wanted it to be," Lynn Kenyon said.

She made the jump, bringing her own approach and expectations into the business.

"So I felt like I could do a better job, and it's it's worked out well," Kenyon said.

Since then, she has built a name for herself in the industry, consistently ranking among the top agents locally, and even taking over the number one spot in Great Falls.

But for Kenyon, the work has never just been about numbers: "A client becomes a friend, and that is awesome."

She says building those relationships means being present, not just in business, but in the community.

"If you're just sitting in an office, and I'm seldom sitting in an office, you're not in front of people. You're not connecting to people. You're not seeing what they need. You're not hearing what's happening in the community," Kenyon said.

For Kenyon, showing up also means giving back.

"We give back a fair amount, to the community, to people around us," Kenyon said.

Through the businesses she has built and the events she is part of, there is always a bigger purpose behind it.

"You kind of identify with certain communities and try to help them, especially when they're small. So I do a lot in rural communities where there isn't the, heavy duty infrastructure. I've done the Caddis Festival (in Craig) for almost 20 years. That all goes to the volunteer fire department. We've given away to some of these communities. We have a barn wedding venue, we have antique shops, we also own a bar and a restaurant in Augusta. Almost daily, somebody is asking for a donation. So we're in a position we can do that and we give back," Kenyon said.

That approach is something others in the community say makes her stand out.

Developer Jason Madill has worked with Kenyon for years and says that balance is what makes her successful.

MTN News Madill and Kenyon

"She’s a lioness. She is a strong woman who gets results. But she has a big heart, too," Jason Madill said.

"We are able to communicate freely and openly with each other. There's not a lot of formalness to it. It's just texts and phone calls and get together," Madill said.

For Kenyon, it all comes back to staying true to yourself, and putting in the work.

"You have to be true to yourself. You have to decide what you want, and just never give up and work your tail off. It’s that simple," Kenyon said.

Success isn’t just about what you build, but who you are able to lift up along the way.

This article has been lightly edited with the assistance of AI for clarity, syntax, and grammar.