Trending News (Thursday, May 14, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

TRENDING TODAY:

Fast-moving front kicks up walls of dust across the region. Click here.

Suspect arrested after hour-long chase in Fergus County. Click here.

Great Falls’ UFO legacy in focus amid Pentagon document release. Click here.

High-speed chase in Helena connected to armed robberies in Bozeman. Click here.

Volunteer-led meal program steps in at Eagles Manor. Click here.

WEATHER FORECAST: Rain will continue through the morning along the Hi-Line, followed by decreasing clouds and more sunshine for most areas this afternoon and evening. Some rain and mountain snow will linger near the Continental Divide and into Glacier National Park.

Wicked winds continue as temperatures cool down- Thursday, May 14

Strong westerly winds will continue, sustained at 20–40 mph with gusts up to 50–60+ mph. Daytime highs will be much cooler, mainly in the upper 50s and 60s.

The strongest wind gusts will occur this morning west of I-15 and this afternoon east of I-15. Areas of blowing dust are also possible.

Winds should ease somewhat tonight, but breezy conditions will continue over the next couple of days.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.