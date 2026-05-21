Trending News (Thursday, May 21, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Rain and mountain snow continue to push south of the area, with decreasing clouds and temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s this afternoon.

MTN News

MTN News

TRENDING TODAY:

Montana Ag Network: reactions to recent massive dust storm. Click here.

Cascade County Sheriff Candidate: Jesse Slaughter. Click here.

Park County man sentenced for plot targeting Chico Hot Springs. Click here.

Bears on campus force closure of Bridger schools. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.