Trending News (Thursday, October 2, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Increasing clouds. A few late day showers near Helena. Daytime highs in the upper 60s and low 70s near Helena, low to mid 70s in central Montana and upper 70s and lower 80s in eastern Montana.

TRENDING TODAY:

Federal shut-down impacts Great Falls tourism and healthcare. Click here.

Healthcare facility opens in Lewistown. Click here.

Cascade School evacuated due to a fire. Click here.

Montana Supreme Court hears arguments in case about shooting video of police. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.