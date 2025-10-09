Trending News (Thursday, October 9, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Mainly sunny and cooler. Daytime highs in the low to mid 60s in central Montana, mid to upper 60s in Helena, and upper 60s and lower 70s in eastern Montana.

TRENDING TODAY:

Some Cascade County inmates were served food contaminated with blood.

New law increases penalties for fleeing law enforcement in Montana.

The importance of farm succession planning.

Great Falls Public Schools Foundation truck raffle supports students and teachers.

