GREAT FALLS — At the recent Women's Expo in Great Falls, C.M. Russell High School students were doing more than selling raffle tickets — they were connecting with the community that's helping them chase their goals.

The annual Great Falls Public Schools Foundation truck raffle is underway, a fundraiser that benefits students, teachers, and businesses.

Tom Wylie reports - watch the video here:

Great Falls Public Schools Foundation truck raffle supports students and teachers

"It's our biggest fundraiser every year — and really the only one,” said Stephanie Becker, the Foundation director. "It funds teacher grants across the district, and it also gives nearly 40 student groups a chance to raise money for their own programs."

Each ticket costs $10. Six dollars goes directly back to the school group that sells it, and $4 supports grants for teachers.

"The truck raffle tickets have the best return of any fundraiser we've done," Christi Virts said. "It's simple, it sells itself."

Virts is the CMR HOSA adviser.

For student organizations like CMR's HOSA club, the fundraiser helps pay for trips to state and national competitions — and even international medical missions.

"We travel to state and international competitions — and this summer we're fundraising for a trip abroad to do medical mission work,” CMR senior Caimbrie Brost said.

2025 marks the 13th year of the raffle, which started with a partnership between the foundation and City Motors.

Along with the grand prize — a new Toyota Tacoma — you can win $1,000 gift cards to Scheels and North 40 Outfitters.

"Some people buy tickets for the truck — others for the gift cards," Becker said. “We’re just really grateful to have the partners that we have to make this something so exciting for our community."

Tickets are available through October 17 from local student groups or at City Motors, Scheels, and other outlets. The winning ticket will be drawn during the Crosstown football game on October 24.

If you don't know a student or school group selling tickets, you can buy raffle tickets at the following businesses in town.



City Toyota

Scheels

2Js Fresh Market

Bighorn Outdoor Specialists

Bravera Bank

Crane Chiropractic

DA Davidson

First Interstate Bank

Hoglund's

Schulte's Coffee House

You can also buy raffle tickets online by clicking here.

For more information about the raffle, call the Foundation at 406-268-7401.